Dr. Nishtar Expresses Resolve To Fight Embezzlement In Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program

Mon 13th April 2020 | 07:34 PM

Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Monday said Ehsaas Emergency Cash Program was being supported by all state agencies on the ground to fight corruption

In a tweet, Dr. Nishtar said, "As Ehsaas Emergency Cash program scales up, so does our resolve to fight embezzlement and fraudster".

"To fight corruption Ehsaas is being supported by all state agencies on the ground", she said.

"We are tracking First Investigation Reports (FIRs) in police stations against those involved in Ehsaas Emergency Cash embezzlement and fraudulent deductions. I want stern action against such fraudsters," she said.

She thanked all law enforcement and security agencies on the ground that were helping Ehsaas Emergency Cash to combat corruption.

