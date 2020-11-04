Dr. Nishtar interacts with Ehsaas Scholarship awardees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Wednesday visited National University of Technology (NUTECH) for policy consultation with the faculty and undergraduate students who had been awarded Ehsaas Undergraduate scholarship last year.

Dr. Nishtar interacted with students of NUTECH to gain insights on their educational aspirations and key problems being confronted by them while applying for the scholarship programme.

Dr. Hassan Jalil Shah, Adviser Human Resource Division Higher education Commission (HEC) and Rao Muhammad Azhar, Project Director Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship HEC together with Rector NUTECH University were also present on the occasion.

Overall, 49 eligible students of NUTECH were awarded Ehsaas scholarships in the year 2019-20.

Dr. Nishtar said that the voices of students were critical to make the Ehsaas undergraduate scholarship programme more responsive.

She stated, "Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship has introduced a major policy change in educational landscape of Pakistan by emphasizing on the most critical segment, the undergraduate programme, which contributes the most to furthering income generation potential."The students termed Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship as one of the best opportunities for students in need who cannot bear their academic expenses and that it not just covers 100% tuition fee but also a living stipend.

Undergraduate students with family income less than Rs 45,000 a month, studying in first and second semesters in any of the 125 public sector universities were eligible to apply for academic year 2020-21. Eligible students could apply through an online portal: https://ehsaas.hec.gov.pk/ that was currently open till November 30.