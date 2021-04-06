UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Nishtar Talks About The "Invisible Scaffold" At The World Bank-IMF Spring Meetings 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:07 PM

Dr. Nishtar talks about the

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday presented Pakistan's perspective on bolstering social safety nets during a webinar held at the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual spring meetings 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Tuesday presented Pakistan's perspective on bolstering social safety nets during a webinar held at the World Bank-International Monetary Fund annual spring meetings 2021.

During the webinar titled 'the IMF's Engagement on Social Protection', she highlighted Pakistan's social protection policy initiatives- the aspiration and challenges and how the government of Pakistan demonstrated commitment to addressing them.

The event aimed to showcase the IMF, development partners, the WBG and member countries' efforts to implement more effective social protection programs, strengthen social safety nets, and protect the most vulnerable from economic shocks and the potential adverse effects of reforms.

Along with Dr. Nishtar, Roger Nord, Deputy Director Institute for Capacity Development, IMF; Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director, IMF; Fernanda Brollo, Senior Economist, IMF; Brooks Evans, Economist, IMF; and Tanja Goodwin, Senior Country Economist, World Bank Group came to the table to launch a Capacity Development Talk on the IMF's engagement on social protection, with a particular focus on Pakistan and Ecuador.

At the webinar, Dr. Nishtar spoke about the invisible scaffold that is needed to execute programs well.

She said that almost for a year after the launching of Ehsaas, an extensive effort was made to build the infrastructure of integrity and transparency.

According to statutory requirement board meetings, conflict of interest policy, whistleblowing policy, and error, fraud and corruption frameworks and risk registers were institutionalized.

She then explained how financial, audit and accounting systems were strengthened and more broadly, she described how critical was implementation of the Ehsaas Governance and Integrity Policy.

She also mentioned about the creation of Ehsaas Governance Observatory to track risks and governance practices.

Further, she explained the importance of building the digital backbone for execution of many Ehsaas programs. An SMS request seeking mechanism and data analytics system were integral to the execution of many programs.

Continuing, Dr. Nishtar stated that in 2019, a new biometric payment system was installed after a competitive process, to make sure that all payments were biometrically verified. Further, she said that the IT infrastructure had undergone a major overhaul and across applications, networks, and the data systems, many reforms had been implemented.

Inequality around the world has been growing in recent years, and the pandemic has only made matters worse.

As a result, more and more of the IMF's policy advice and capacity development collaborations have focused on the issues of social spending and social protection.

IMF is an organization of 190 countries, working to foster global monetary cooperation, secure financial stability, facilitate international trade, promote high employment and sustainable economic growth, and reduce poverty around the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption IMF Prime Minister World World Bank Brooks Nord Ecuador SMS 2019 Event All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

11 minutes ago

Aldar launches ‘Noya Viva’ on Yas Island

11 minutes ago

UN Believes Coronavirus 'Vaccine Passport' Issue S ..

26 minutes ago

Arrested US Cosmetics Executive Faces Charges of V ..

6 minutes ago

Aranburu wins Basque Country 2nd stage, Roglic lea ..

26 minutes ago

Shafqat congratulated PML-N for dividing PDM

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.