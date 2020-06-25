Dr. Nishtar thanks KP govt for providing land for Ehsaas Langar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Sania Nishtar Thursday thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for providing land for Ehsaas Saylani Langar in Peshawar.

In her tweets, she said the Ehsaas Langar was inaugurated at Haji Camp Adda Peshawar in presence of Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Chairman Saylani Welfare Trust.

"I am grateful to the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the Saylani Welfare Trust for opening the Ehsaas Langar in Peshawar.", She said.

This Langar has been opened through public-private partnership with support of Saylani Welfare Trust where 1,200 daily wagers and passengers are being provided two meals a day free of cost.

She said she, accompanied by the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, visited Ehsaas payment center in Peshawar and interacted with those daily wagers who lost their jobs due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Dr.

Nishtar congratulated the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for making excellent payments arrangements.

During the meeting with the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said, important discussions were held on further expanding the partnership between Ehsaas and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

She said yesterday she was happy to see the emergency cash payments being made to the eligible persons at the payment center who were facing difficulties due to non-receipt of first payment messages.

"We re-sent 8171 messages to such individuals last week and now it is becoming easier for them to get their due payments", she said.

A consultative meeting was held in Peshawar yesterday with the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the provincial administration where important decisions were made regarding Ehsaas survey to start soon in the province.

"I commend the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for its integrated planning on the orphanage. The Federal government will extend full cooperation in this regard", Dr. Nishtar said.