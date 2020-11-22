ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on National Health Services Dr Nosheen Hamid Sunday urged the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to desist from organizing the public meetings amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Talking to the state news channel, she said the incumbent government could not allow opposition parties to endanger the people's life as coronavirus spreading fast in the country.

The PDM leaders violating rules and regulations set by the NCOC regarding the safety and security of the citizens from the COVID-19 could be sent behind the bars, she added.

In reply to a question about rising inflation, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was taking all possible measures to control the inflation.

Appreciating the policies of ruling party, she said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Pakistan's exports, remittances was increasing while the imports and current account deficit were declining.