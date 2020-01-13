UrduPoint.com
Dr Omar Atiq Chairman BoG Of American College Of Physicians Visits Pakistan

Dr Omar Atiq Chairman BoG of American College of Physicians visits Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ):Dr Omar Atiq chair of the board of governors of the American College of Physicians (ACP), former governor of the ACP Arkansas Chapter, and past president, speaker of the house and chairman of the board of the Arkansas Medical Society visited Pakistan and met with the top leadership.

For the first time in the 140 years history of the United States, a Pakistani-American physician, Dr Omar Atiq, has been conferred this prestigious title, said a press release issued here on Monday.

He has been selected as 'Chairman Elect' for Board of Governors of the American College of Physicians (ACP) for year 18-19 and Chairman for year 19-20. No Pakistani has assumed this title before.

Prof Dr Omar Atiq, having studied at Cadet College Hassanabdal, graduated from Khyber Medical College Peshawar.

The esteemed professor, who specializes in the treatment of cancer, has been currently teaching in the ACP.

Expressing their delight over the selection of Dr Omar as the Chairman, the Pakistani community in the US has termed the meritorious achievement a great honor for the country.

During the visit, he highlighted that American college of physicians (ACP) is a diverse community of internal medicine specialists and sub specialists united by a commitment to excellence.

With 159,000 members in countries across the globe, ACP is the largest medical-specialty society in the world. ACP and its physician members lead the profession in education, standard-setting, and the sharing of knowledge to advance the science and practice of internal medicine, he said.

During his visit to Pakistan, he also visited NUST and had a meeting with Rector NUST Lt Gen Naweed Zaman, HI (M), (Retd), who congratulated him on being selected on this coveted appointment.

