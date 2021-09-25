UrduPoint.com

Dr Palitha Joins WHO's Mask-wearing Campaign At Islamabad Int'l Airport

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 12:56 AM

Dr Palitha joins WHO's mask-wearing campaign at Islamabad Int'l airport

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala along with staff on Friday visited Islamabad International Airport and distributed masks and information, education, and communication (IEC) material among passengers and their relatives as part of their 'Wear a mask- protect Pakistan' campaign

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala along with staff on Friday visited Islamabad International Airport and distributed masks and information, education, and communication (IEC) material among passengers and their relatives as part of their 'Wear a mask- protect Pakistan' campaign.

The campaign also aimed at promoting the use of non-pharmaceutical public health measures (PHM) in the general public as all such preventive measures against COVID-19 are effective interventions to slow down the pandemic.

During the visit, Dr Mahipala handed over masks to airport authorities.

He also spoke to passengers and told them of the advantages of compliance with protective health measures. He said that there is a need to ensure wearing masks in public places.

He added that appropriate use, storage, and cleaning or disposal of masks are essential to make them effective.

He said, "WHO continuously reinforces and considers approaches that support adherence to personal COVID-19 preventive practices to help protect individuals and communities from becoming infected and prevent COVID-19 virus transmission."The airport authorities appreciated the WHO efforts to advocate and promote the message of mask-wearing to protect Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Education Visit All From Airport

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th September 2021

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits Nort ..

Ministry of Interior General Inspector visits North, South America to enhance st ..

8 hours ago
 Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cy ..

Osama Al Shafar elected Vice President of Union Cycliste Internationale for next ..

9 hours ago
 US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to ..

US Authorizes Transactions With Taliban Related to Humanitarian Activities - Tre ..

8 hours ago
 In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30 ..

In landmark judgment, NEPRA approves IGCEP 2021-30

8 hours ago
 Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia H ..

Pakistani Prime Minister Hopes US, China, Russia Help Afghanistan Recover From W ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.