Dr. Panjwani Center & DRAP To Host Workshop On May 24

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2025 | 10:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2025) National Workshop titled “The Role of Regulators, Pharma Industry, and Academia in Promoting Quality Healthcare Products” will be held at the Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), housed within the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, on May 24.

According to an ICCBS spokesperson, the workshop—jointly organized by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) and the Dr.

Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research —will bring together drug regulators, industry leaders, and academic experts to explore collaborative strategies aimed at ensuring the safety, efficacy, and innovation of healthcare products.

The event will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, and networking opportunities, in line with the ICCBS’s mission to bridge science, policy, and industry for the advancement of global healthcare outcomes.

