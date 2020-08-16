(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi said there were some baseless and unfounded posts in circulation linking the unfortunate suicide of Nadia Ashraf Choudhary with her Ph. D. at the Dr. Panjwani Center under the supervision of Prof. Iqbal Choudhary.

The center categorically condemns these false allegations, said a statement on Sunday.

He said Nadia was enrolled for her M. Phil./Ph.D in 2007 under supervision of Dr. Ameen Suria. When Dr. Suria left the center she went under the supervision of Dr. Iqbal Choudhary.

She was also given an opportunity to get training in France along with some other students. However, she was not able to focus on her research fully because of her family and health issues. She discontinued coming to the center for a few years and start working in various private universities to support her family.

Nadia occasionally visited the center and met with her colleagues and supervisor.

She was severely depressed and frequently mentioned her serious family issues including the unexplained disappearance of her father a long time ago. She was also concerned about her health and the health of her mother.

Her supervisor and the institution extended maximum support to her on all occasions. Her application for extension of registration was also favorably recommended to facilitate completion of her Ph. D.

She was always appreciative of the support she received from Prof. Choudhary and respected him like her father. Prof. Choudhary has supervised over 100 Ph. Ds and is ranked as among the top scientists of the country.

PCMD management expressed deep sorrow on her demise. Unfortunately if it was a suicide, then it must have been because of her personal issues on which the institution has no control. The staff members of the institutions prayed to ALLAH Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace.