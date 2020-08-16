UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Panjwani Center Rejects False News About Nadia Ashraf's Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Dr Panjwani center rejects false news about Nadia Ashraf's suicide

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Spokesman of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi said there were some baseless and unfounded posts in circulation linking the unfortunate suicide of Nadia Ashraf Choudhary with her Ph. D. at the Dr. Panjwani Center under the supervision of Prof. Iqbal Choudhary.

The center categorically condemns these false allegations, said a statement on Sunday.

He said Nadia was enrolled for her M. Phil./Ph.D in 2007 under supervision of Dr. Ameen Suria. When Dr. Suria left the center she went under the supervision of Dr. Iqbal Choudhary.

She was also given an opportunity to get training in France along with some other students. However, she was not able to focus on her research fully because of her family and health issues. She discontinued coming to the center for a few years and start working in various private universities to support her family.

Nadia occasionally visited the center and met with her colleagues and supervisor.

She was severely depressed and frequently mentioned her serious family issues including the unexplained disappearance of her father a long time ago. She was also concerned about her health and the health of her mother.

Her supervisor and the institution extended maximum support to her on all occasions. Her application for extension of registration was also favorably recommended to facilitate completion of her Ph. D.

She was always appreciative of the support she received from Prof. Choudhary and respected him like her father. Prof. Choudhary has supervised over 100 Ph. Ds and is ranked as among the top scientists of the country.

PCMD management expressed deep sorrow on her demise. Unfortunately if it was a suicide, then it must have been because of her personal issues on which the institution has no control. The staff members of the institutions prayed to ALLAH Almighty to rest her soul in eternal peace.

Related Topics

Karachi France Suicide Sunday Family All From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Israeli FM inaugurate phone li ..

28 minutes ago

Global businesses enjoy combined offshore and free ..

1 hour ago

MBRU joins group of institutions with full institu ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Expo Live&#039; assists pandemic-hit innovat ..

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reaches 83,086

3 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo offers specialised care to lizards popu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.