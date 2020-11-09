Dr. Panjwani center resumes coronavirus testing service

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Dr. Panjwani Center for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD), University of Karachi has resumed performing high-quality coronavirus PCR-based tests in its high-tech Biosafety Level-III (BSL-III) laboratory.

Director of International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi, and Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary stated this while speaking at the meeting of virology experts held at the National Institute of Virology, said a statement on Monday.

The resumption of the COVID-19 testing is based on the need for more testing in the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.

The coronavirus PCR-based tests will be performed in a limited quantity in the BSL-III laboratory of the PCMD's National Institute of Virology, as this time the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS), University of Karachi will use its own resources as a public-spirited act.

Just after a break of a few days, the resumption of the coronavirus Testing Service at the BSL-III is a major step to support the nation against the ongoing pandemic, he said.

He mentioned that the virology center will resume a large scale testing (2000 test per day) once the necessary funding is received from the Sindh government.

He reiterated that Dr. Panjwani Center had already proved its research excellence and capacity by performing more than 110,000 high-quality coronavirus PCR-based tests in the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19 in Sindh.

Talking about the BSL-III, he said this facility was designed as per international standards set by WHO (Guidelines on Establishment of Virology Laboratory in Developing Countries).

Being the largest bio-safety facility in the country, the national virology center is a major step toward preparedness against viral epidemic and pandemics, he said.