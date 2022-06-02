Dr Pasha urges opposition to shun politics on economy; ink charter of economy

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha on Thursday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to sign a charter of economy with government, setting aside political differences for sustainable economic growth on long term basis

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghous Pasha on Thursday urged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to sign a charter of economy with government, setting aside political differences for sustainable economic growth on long term basis.

Responding to Calling Attention Motion moved by former Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in Senate, she said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should shun politicking on economy and help government to make tough decisions for reviving the economy. �As without introducing reforms country's economy could not be put on right track.

She said the interests of the country should be kept supreme instead of political point scoring.

"Pakistan has not endured such a tough time. PTI and other governments were responsible for this anomaly," she said adding that structural reforms were not possible without cooperation of opposition.

She said the benefits of painful decisions would be reaped by low income people in future.

Dr Pasha said the government wanted to introduce structural reforms and time was appropriate to put the country on right path instead of politicking.

She lamented that the people nothing knew about economy criticise government's economic policies without having know how about actual situation.

The government has already started taking tough decisions as we have to save the marginalised section of the people, she added.

She said the government has increased petroleum product prices and also sanctioned subsidy of Rs 2,000 per month to over 14 million low income people to save them from impacts of inflation.

She said positive impacts of tough decision have already started pouring in.

Economy, Stock market was on recovery path. Value of rupee has also started appreciating as comparing to US Dollar. Wheat and sugar prices have been curtailed in the Utility Stores, sh.

She said that due to the deteriorating economic crisis, the government has left only option to hold talks with IMF. The lost of credibility was being re-established, adding that the talks with �IMF were going in right direction and expressed the hope that both would reach to the decision.

About buying cheap Russian Oil, she said PTI has not provided any evidence of talks with Russia for oil. Government was weighing option how to make headway in this regard.

She said PTI government has doled our subsidy on petroleum product prices, which triggered unbearable burden on national exchequer - unprecedented in history. PTI had also violated agreements inked with IMF. Power sector circular debt was touching Rs 4 trillion mark.

The house was adjourned till Friday morning due to lack of quorum pointed out by Senator Mohsin Aziz.