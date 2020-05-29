Dr Pervaiz Abbas Transferred For Posting As Secretary Senate
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Dr Syed Pervaiz Abbas, a BS 22 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as OSD, Establishment Division, was transferred and his services were placed at the disposal of Senate Secretariat, for further posting as Secretary Senate Secretariat.
According to a notification of Establishment Division here on Friday, he will be posted as Secretary Senate Secretariat on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.