Dr Qadeer's Demise Widely Condoled

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :The leading religious scholars, and leaders of different religious parties on Sunday expressed profound sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In separate condolence messages, they extended heartfelt condolences to family members of the father of country's nuclear programme and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved family to cope with this tragedy.

Very sad to hear about the passing away of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, they said adding that the services of the deceased would always be remembered.

The leaders, who sent condolence messages included Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl-ur-Rehman) Secretary General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri,Quaid-e-Millat Jafria Allama Sajid Naqvi, Jamat-e-Islami Secretary General (women wing) Durdana Siddique, Wafaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan President Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani,Vice President Maulana Anwaar-ul-Haq and Nazim-e-Aala Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

