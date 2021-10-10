ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan would be given a state funeral.

Speaking to the media, he said the prime minister had also directed cabinet ministers to attend the funeral.

The minister said the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs would also be in attendance.

He said the funeral prayers would be held at Faisal Mosque at 3:30 pm, adding that the general public would be allowed to attend.

He said two graves were being prepared, one at Faisal Mosque and one at Islamabad's H-8 graveyard.

He later said his family decided that as per his will he would be buried at the H-8 graveyard.

"The whole nation is grieving," the minister said, adding that the flag would be flown at half-mast.

He said that he had also directed law enforcement agencies and the Islamabad commissioner to make security arrangements.