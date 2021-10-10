UrduPoint.com

Dr Qadeer's Funeral To Be Offered At Faisal Mosque: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Dr Qadeer's funeral to be offered at Faisal Mosque: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan would be given a state funeral.

Speaking to the media, he said the prime minister had also directed cabinet ministers to attend the funeral.

The minister said the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs would also be in attendance.

He said the funeral prayers would be held at Faisal Mosque at 3:30 pm, adding that the general public would be allowed to attend.

He said two graves were being prepared, one at Faisal Mosque and one at Islamabad's H-8 graveyard.

He later said his family decided that as per his will he would be buried at the H-8 graveyard.

"The whole nation is grieving," the minister said, adding that the flag would be flown at half-mast.

He said that he had also directed law enforcement agencies and the Islamabad commissioner to make security arrangements.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Islamabad Prime Minister Rashid Sunday Mosque Family Media Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveri ..

UAE announces 111 new COVID-19 cases, 191 recoveries, no COVID-19-related deaths ..

17 minutes ago
 ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of cu ..

ADPF members exempted from paying percentage of current salary to purchase previ ..

47 minutes ago
 President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwai ..

President issues Decree appointing Maryam Al Suwaidi CEO of Securities and Commo ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah ..

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attack on King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jiza ..

1 hour ago
 UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afgha ..

UAE strongly condemns Kunduz mosque blast in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coe ..

Pakistan Pavilion, a reflection of ‘cultural coexistance’: President

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.