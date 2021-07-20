UrduPoint.com
Dr Qadir Magsi, wife, 3 children tested positive for COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STP) chairman Dr Qadir Magsi, his wife, son and two daughters Monday tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr Magsi, on his social media account - Facebook, confirmed that he along with his wife Dr Sindhu, son Muhammad Sain, daughters Saniha and Salini were tested positive for COVID-19.

"The coronavirus tests of my wife, two daughters, son and myself turned out as positive today," he posted.

Dr Magsi and his family members are alright and they are in isolation at home, STP local leader Muhammad Ali Abro said.

