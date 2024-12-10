Open Menu

Dr. Qaiser Abbas Congratulates Dr. Shahid Munir On Appointment As UET VC

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Dr. Qaiser Abbas congratulates Dr. Shahid Munir on appointment as UET VC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Vice Chancellor of the University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, paid a visit to the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore to meet the newly appointed Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Shahid Munir (TI) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, held at the VC office, Dr. Qaiser Abbas congratulated Dr. Munir on assuming his new role and extended his best wishes.

The two academicians discussed strategies for modernizing UET to ensure its development and stability. They also exchanged insights on the challenges facing higher education, the importance of fostering a robust research culture, and innovations in academic disciplines.

Dr. Qaiser Abbas expressed optimism about UET's future, noting that under Dr. Munir's leadership, the institution is poised to strengthen its standing in the realms of knowledge and research.

