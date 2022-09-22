Dr Qaiser warns people not to use antibiotics without medical advice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Medical Association Secretary-General Dr Qaiser Sajjad on Thursday warned that people should discourage self-medication as over 5 lakh of them were annually dying in the country due to use of antibiotics pills without medical advice.

Talking to a private news channel, he demanded concerned authorities for imposing strict ban on the sale of antibiotics without qualified doctors' prescription.

He said that all unprofessional quacks practicing without appropriate authorization must be addressed stringently through governmental interventions and control policies.

The public media awareness of the potential risks associated with self-medication and the differentiation between certified medical practitioners and quacks should be considered priorities, he further stressed.

He said in our population, the frequency of self-medication is very high, with most people practicing self-medication on the basis of their previous experiences, adding, which puts them at risk of experiencing adverse reactions and most importantly antibiotic resistance.

Replying to a query, he explained that self-medication, also known as 'non-prescription' or 'over-the-counter' are available without the prescription from a qualified physician, so people need to have confidence that the drugs they buy in pharmacies, supermarkets, and other outlets have gone through the appropriate evaluation and are safe for use.

He said the unnecessary use of antibiotics in self-limiting viral infections is causing antibiotic resistance, especially in children, adding, in current dengue virus outbreaks, patients could be at risk of developing serious complications due to the self-medication, which are normally used at home for general fever and pain management, especially in rural areas.