Dr Qamaruddin Chachar Appointed As Dean, Faculty Of Crop Production

Dr Qamaruddin Chachar appointed as Dean, Faculty of Crop Production

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :After the approval from Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, the Universities and Boards Department Sindh has appointed senior Professor Dr Qamaruddin Chachar as Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam up to August 7, 2022, the date of his retirement.

According to spokesman of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar is a senior professor in the Department of Crop Physiology.

He has done PhD from England and his research papers have been published in various countries around the world.

He has extensive services in the fields of agriculture and research, the spokesman said.

