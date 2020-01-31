Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat posted PSO to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat has been elevated and posted asPrincipal Staff Officer (PSO) to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa against the vacant post with immediate effect,said a notification issued here Friday by the Chief Secretary KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat has been elevated and posted asPrincipal Staff Officer (PSO) to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa against the vacant post with immediate effect,said a notification issued here Friday by the Chief Secretary KP.