Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat Posted PSO To Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:06 PM
Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat has been elevated and posted asPrincipal Staff Officer (PSO) to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa against the vacant post with immediate effect,said a notification issued here Friday by the Chief Secretary KP
