UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat Posted PSO To Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:06 PM

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat posted PSO to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa

Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat has been elevated and posted asPrincipal Staff Officer (PSO) to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa against the vacant post with immediate effect,said a notification issued here Friday by the Chief Secretary KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ):Dr. Qasim Ali Khan (PMS BS-18) Deputy Secretary Chief Minister Secretariat has been elevated and posted asPrincipal Staff Officer (PSO) to Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa against the vacant post with immediate effect,said a notification issued here Friday by the Chief Secretary KP.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Post Pakistan State Oil Company Limited

Recent Stories

Rupee loses 1 paisa against dollar in interbank

1 minute ago

Senior banker joins Apna Microfinance Bank Limited ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid to crown Arab Hope Maker 2020 ..

37 minutes ago

HE Governor Sindh received HE Ambassador of the St ..

40 minutes ago

Uniform curriculum for across country primary scho ..

12 minutes ago

Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (F ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.