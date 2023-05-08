Dr Qasim Nizamani posted as In-charge SUs media study department

Sindh University management has appointed Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani as the In-charge of the Department of Media and Communication Studies till further orders

The appointment of Nizamani was made in the department for its smooth running until further orders after the retirement of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi, the statement added.