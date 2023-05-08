UrduPoint.com

Dr Qasim Nizamani Posted As In-charge SUs Media Study Department

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Dr Qasim Nizamani posted as In-charge SUs media study department

Sindh University management has appointed Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani as the In-charge of the Department of Media and Communication Studies till further orders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Sindh University management has appointed Assistant Professor Dr. Muhammad Qasim Nizamani as the In-charge of the Department of Media and Communication Studies till further orders.

The appointment of Nizamani was made in the department for its smooth running until further orders after the retirement of Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi, the statement added.

Related Topics

Sindh Media

Recent Stories

Russia Calls to Stop Using UNSC as Platform for An ..

Russia Calls to Stop Using UNSC as Platform for Anti-Syrian Rhetoric - Diplomat

12 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

8 minutes ago
 Best security arrangements being made for traders: ..

Best security arrangements being made for traders: CPO

8 minutes ago
 Russia's Zakhar Prilepin in Stable Condition After ..

Russia's Zakhar Prilepin in Stable Condition After Assassination Attempt - Press ..

9 minutes ago
 Woman held for allegedly posing as police officer

Woman held for allegedly posing as police officer

9 minutes ago
 Abrams Tanks Excluded From Ukraine Spring Offensiv ..

Abrams Tanks Excluded From Ukraine Spring Offensive as US Strips Sensitive Tech ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.