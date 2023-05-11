Dr Qayoom condemns attack on govt property

Ex-senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Thursday condemned Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers' attack on government property and thus damaged them after the arrest of its chairman Imran Khan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Ex-senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Thursday condemned Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf workers' attack on government property and thus damaged them after the arrest of its chairman Imran Khan.

In a statement issued here, he accused PTI of behaving like a terrorist group and losing support due to its arrogant decisions and the incompetent leadership of Imran Khan.

Dr Soomro said workers of PTI had created chaos across the country and thus made government property subject to arson and vandalism, which is highly condemnable adding he said no other political party had behaved in such a manner.