Open Menu

Dr Qayoom Condemns Attack On JUI-F Caravan

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Dr Qayoom condemns attack on JUI-F caravan

Ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro strongly condemned the attack on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman and his caravan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro strongly condemned the attack on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman and his caravan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that thanks be to Allah Almighty that Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman remained safe in the attack on his caravan.

He said that terrorists would never achieve their nefarious goals, the entire nation and the law enforcement agencies have sacrificed a lot to bring stability and improve the security situation in the country.

Recent Stories

70-KW solar system installed at WASA office

70-KW solar system installed at WASA office

59 seconds ago
 Mushaal concerned over deteriorating political, HR ..

Mushaal concerned over deteriorating political, HR situation in IIOJK

1 minute ago
 Cold weather forecast but no chance of snowfall at ..

Cold weather forecast but no chance of snowfall at Murree this week

1 minute ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards PhD

Punjab University (PU) awards PhD

1 minute ago
 LCCI starts membership renewal for 2024-25

LCCI starts membership renewal for 2024-25

48 seconds ago
 DR Congo's Tshisekedi wins second term in landslid ..

DR Congo's Tshisekedi wins second term in landslide victory

50 seconds ago
Anti-narcotics campaign of Hazara Police yields si ..

Anti-narcotics campaign of Hazara Police yields significant results in 2023

51 seconds ago
 Police recruitment reviewed

Police recruitment reviewed

52 seconds ago
 AC conducts inspection of petrol pumps, imposes fi ..

AC conducts inspection of petrol pumps, imposes fines for overcharging

54 seconds ago
 Senate adopts two resolutions

Senate adopts two resolutions

6 minutes ago
 Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

Woman killed, husband injured in road accident

6 minutes ago
 CCPO congratulates newly elected Peshawar Press Cl ..

CCPO congratulates newly elected Peshawar Press Club cabinet

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan