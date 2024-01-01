Dr Qayoom condemns attack on JUI-F caravan

Ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro strongly condemned the attack on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman and his caravan

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro strongly condemned the attack on JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman and his caravan.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that thanks be to Allah Almighty that Maulana Fazl-ur Rehman remained safe in the attack on his caravan.

He said that terrorists would never achieve their nefarious goals, the entire nation and the law enforcement agencies have sacrificed a lot to bring stability and improve the security situation in the country.