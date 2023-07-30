Dr Qayoom condemns blast at JUI-F workers convention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Former Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Sunday strongly condemned the blast at workers' convention of JUI-F at Khar area of Bajaur district.

In his statement, he expressed deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the incident.

Dr Soomro expressed sympathy with the bereaved families on the martyrdom of JUIF's office bearers and workers including JUIF Kharr Amir Molana Zia Ullah Jan.