Dr Qayoom Greets Nation For Conducting Fair, Peaceful Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Dr Qayoom greets nation for conducting fair, peaceful elections

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) Ex Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom has felicitated the nation and institutions for conducting the General Election 2024 in a fair, free, and peaceful manner.

Talking to a delegation at his residence on Monday, he said that the people were enthusiastic and had come out to cast their votes in great numbers, which shows their confidence in the electoral process.

He said that the successful candidates should now play their key role in making the state prosperous.

