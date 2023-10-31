Open Menu

Dr Qayoom Grieved Over Son Of Moulana Tariq Jamil

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Dr Qayoom grieved over son of Moulana Tariq Jamil

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sudden death of Asim Jamil - son of renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil.

In a condolence message issued here on Tuesday, he said it is a great tragedy for the family of the deceased, adding that he shared the grief of Maulana Tariq Jamil over the loss of a young son.

Dr Soomro prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant sustenance to Maulana Tariq Jamil and his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Related Topics

Young Family

Recent Stories

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks O ..

Four-Day Training Session On e-Procurement Kicks Off At PITB

22 minutes ago
 Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

Alef Group launches Nama 1 at Al Mamsha Sharjah

1 hour ago
 Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE& ..

Malawi&#039;s Climate Change Minister praises UAE&#039;s COP28 preparations, hig ..

3 hours ago
 Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 mont ..

Burjeel&#039;s net profits grow by 76.4% in 9 months

3 hours ago
 PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEA ..

PAKISTAN SHOWCASES INNOVATION AND TRADITION AT BEAUTYWORLD MIDDLE EAST 2023

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangl ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 31 Pakistan Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Wh ..

3 hours ago
GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years with ..

GPSSA outlines ways to continue service years without interruption

3 hours ago
 Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup ..

Messi wins eighth Ballon d&#039;Or after World Cup success with Argentina

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

Wheat sowing inaugurated in Muzaffargarh

6 hours ago
 Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day r ..

Minister of Economy attends Turkish National Day reception in Abu Dhabi

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan