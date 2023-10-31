Dr Qayoom grieved over son of Moulana Tariq Jamil

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Ex-Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sudden death of Asim Jamil - son of renowned scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil.

In a condolence message issued here on Tuesday, he said it is a great tragedy for the family of the deceased, adding that he shared the grief of Maulana Tariq Jamil over the loss of a young son.

Dr Soomro prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant sustenance to Maulana Tariq Jamil and his family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.