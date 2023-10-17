Dr Qayoom Soomro condoles with Murtaza Shah

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Former Senator, Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro on Tuesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the mother of PML- Functional leader Syed Murtaza Shah Rashidi.

In a condolence message issued here, Dr Soomro condoled with the members of the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and courage to grieve family members to bear the irreparable loss.