Dr Qibla Appointed Ad-hoc Member Of SC Shariat Appellate Bench

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Former Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr. Qibla Ayaz on Friday appointed as an ad-hoc member of the Shariat Appellate Bench of the Supreme Court (SC)

According to the official notification, his appointment has made under clause (3)(b) of Article 203F of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Qibla will begin his tenure upon entering the office and will serve on the bench for a period of three years. His role will involve participating in the sittings of the Shariat Appellate Bench, which plays a crucial part in interpreting Islamic laws within the framework of Pakistan's legal system.

The appointment of Dr. Qibla is expected to bring a wealth of experience and scholarly insight to the bench, further enhancing the court's capability to adjudicate on matters pertaining to Islamic jurisprudence.

