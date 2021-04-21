UrduPoint.com
Dr Qibla Ayaz Assumes Charge Of Chairman Council Of Islamic Ideology

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:21 PM

Dr Qibla Ayaz here on Wednesday assumed his responsibilities of Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) alongwith newly appointed members of the council

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Dr Qibla Ayaz here on Wednesday assumed his responsibilities of Chairman of Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) alongwith newly appointed members of the council.

Addressing the Introductory meeting,Qibla urged the members to avoid comments over sensitive issues without council's consensus advise or comments.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz had took over the responsibilities as the Chairman of the CII for the second time while the newly appointed members were also briefed about their responsibilities.

Qibla Ayaz said that all the new members were well versed in jurisprudence,law and political affairs, However, now their responsibilities have been greatly increased.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, a member of the Council, said that the council must play a role in guiding the younger generation and enhancing working relationships with all national institutions.

Besides Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, Dr. Umair, Allama Muhammad Hussain Akbar, Ziaullah Shah Bukhari, Hamid-ul-Haq Haqqani, Maulana Muhammad Zubair, Pir Abul Hassan Shah,Habib Irfani, Allama Iftikhar Naqvi, Naseem Shah, Muhammad Hassan Haseeb-ur-Rehman and Pirzada Junaid were also present in the meeting.

