Dr Qibla Ayaz Calls For Joint Effort To Curb Child Abuse, Violence

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 04:01 PM

Dr. Qibla Ayaz Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Tuesday said the government was taking steps to address issues of child abuse and violence against children in the society to provide them with a safe environment for their healthy well being in the country

In the video message shared by Ministry of Human Rights here, Dr. Qibla Ayaz said, "as the state and government are taking measures to address child abuse, society as a whole, too, must recognize the sensitivity of the issue, parents must listen to and trust their children." He further added that the parents and society should grasp the sensitivity of the issue whereas parents should observe their child's behavior if appeared like dispirited, screed or lacking confidence.

Dr. Ayaz said, "In our society especially in sub-urban street and neighborhoods it is need of the hour for neighbors and all relevant persons to ensure that there is no strange or suspicious individual roaming in their surrounding environment or wandering nearby areas."He noted that joint efforts would have to be made to eliminate incidents of violence against children for the progress and prosperity of the society.

