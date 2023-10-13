Open Menu

Dr. Qibla Condemns Israel's Expansionist Policies

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Dr. Qibla condemns Israel's expansionist policies

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz and its members on Friday strongly condemned Israel's expansionist policies, as they were using the recent conflict to further their reprehensible colonial objectives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr. Qibla Ayaz and its members on Friday strongly condemned Israel's expansionist policies, as they were using the recent conflict to further their reprehensible colonial objectives.

He, in a statement, said last week's attacks on Gaza by Israel had blatantly violated international laws, targeting civilian populations, including children, elderly and women.

Dr. Qibla emphasized that the Pakistani people stood in solidarity with the Palestinian resistance movement, and the founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's policy regarding Palestine was still considered relevant by the Pakistani people.

He said it was imperative for the world to understand that Israel had been occupying Palestine aggressively for nearly 75 years, depriving Palestinians of their rights and disregarding international laws and United Nations resolutions.

He said the council asserted that a viable solution to this issue was impossible without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

He called for an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to initiate effective diplomatic actions.

These actions should not only prevent aggression by Israel but also make earnest efforts to establish an independent Palestinian state, with Al-Quds as its capital, based on clear and just policies, he maintained.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Israel Palestine Muhammad Ali Jinnah Gaza Women CII OIC

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorc ..

Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar confirms divorce

21 minutes ago
 JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could ..

JPMorgan Chase profits jump, warns inflation could persist

2 minutes ago
 UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister o ..

UAE Minister of Education, Chinese Vice Minister of Education discuss cooperatio ..

29 minutes ago
 Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to ..

Presight, Samruk-Kazyna announce joint venture to accelerate digital transformat ..

30 minutes ago
 Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

Swindlers deprives six people of valuables

2 minutes ago
 Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

Stock markets slide, oil prices surge

2 minutes ago
Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 96 paisa against Dollar

2 minutes ago
 Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good ..

Turkish CG, LCCI President discuss SIFC, See good results

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Se ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on new BoD of Security Industry Regulatory Age ..

2 hours ago
 UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits se ..

UAE MoFA launches automated protocol and visits services

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkish FM discuss de-escalation, protection of civilians in ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities ..

Pakistan urges world to condemn Indian brutalities in IIOJK

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan