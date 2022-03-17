Council for Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Thursday urged the Muslim world to mark the 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia' with national and religious fervour

It was a positive omen, which would help change the mindset of the people against the Muslims and islam globally, he said in a statement.

Dr Qibla said the United Nations by adopting the resolution had endorsed the existence of an organized hatred drive against the Muslims and Islam in the world.

Appreciating the unflinching efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking up the issue of Islamophobia at the world body, he said there was need of solid steps for implementing the resolution in letter and spirit.