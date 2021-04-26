Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Monday appealed Ulema and religious scholars to play their due role in enforcing the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were crucial to curbing the virus spread in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz Monday appealed Ulema and religious scholars to play their due role in enforcing the anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs), which were crucial to curbing the virus spread in the country.

Addressing a news conference, he said third wave of the coronavirus was 'very dangerous' and posing serious threat to the people's lives.

He added that the entire nation sought the same vibrant role of religious scholars, which they had played last year in containing the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Last year, he said Ulema guided the people effectively on taking precautionary measures and following the SOPs that led to containment of virus during its first and second waves.

"Those who are saying no to the corona vaccine are in fact unfamiliar with religion and conventional sciences as Islamic scholars have unanimously agreed that corona vaccine is a need of the hour under the prevailing circumstances," he stressed, pointing out that the COVID-19 vaccination was in accordance with Islamic laws.

"Taking precautions is absolutely obligatory in Islamic Sharia to save humanity from pandemic," he noted, adding the infected person must not mingle with others.

Sharing the preventive measures agreed between the government and Ulema for religious places last year , he said people living in most affected areas should not be traveling to other parts of the country.

The faithful should offer ablution, Sunnah at home before visiting for obligatory prayers, besides maintaining social distance, avoiding handshake and hugging during their visit to Masajid.

The concept of home worship should be promoted, he said, adding each head of a home should better lead Taraveeh prayers at home.

Minors, elderly people and those suffering from cold, cough and flu should not join congregations and offer prayers at home, he observed.

He said Friday congregations, and joint prayers should be kept short.People should seek mercy from merciful Allah Almighty against the Coronavirus outbreak, he concluded.