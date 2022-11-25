Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Friday termed the appointments of Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) a commendable move

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz on Friday termed the appointments of Lieutenant General Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) a commendable move.

He expressed the hope that the decision would play a key role in making national defense impregnable and Pakistan would be on the path of further development and stability.

Dr Qibla said the professional competence of the new military chiefs was a proud asset for the Pakistan Army.

Under the leadership of new military chiefs, the armed forces would achieve new milestones of strength, he said adding that the prayers of nation were with them.