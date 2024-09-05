Dr. Qidwai sounds alarm on long-term consequences of screen addiction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) In a wake-up call to the nation, Dr. Umair Qidwai, a leading eye specialist Thursday exposed the shocking truth about the long-term effects of excessive screen time on our eye health, urging individuals to take immediate action to protect their vision.

By encouraging children to spend time outdoors, parents can help them discover a world of wonder and awe, beyond the confines of a screen, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Dr. Qidwai noted that outdoor play not only benefits eye health but also fosters creativity, social skills, and emotional well-being.

He has issued a stark warning about the devastating consequences of our modern habit of excessive screen time, revealing the alarming risks to our eye health and vision.

Dr. Qidwai also highlights the risks associated with blue light exposure, a common feature of digital devices. Prolonged exposure to blue light has been linked to an increased risk of macular degeneration, a leading cause of vision loss in older adults.

Dr. Qidwai stresses that parents and caregivers play a critical role in protecting children's eye health. By monitoring screen time, encouraging outdoor activities, and teaching children safe usage practices, adults can help prevent digital eye strain and promote healthy vision development.

Children' s eyes are particularly vulnerable to the effects of excessive screen time, as their vision is still developing. Dr. Qidwai notes that prolonged screen exposure can lead to myopia (nearsightedness), hyperopia (farsightedness), and other eye problems that can last a lifetime if left untreated.

Dr. Qidwai stresses that education is key to promoting eye health in the digital age. By teaching children and adults about the risks of excessive screen time and providing them with practical tips for safe usage, we can empower individuals to take control of their eye health and prevent avoidable vision problems.