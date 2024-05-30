Dr. Qudratullah Jamali meets with Usta Muhammad SSP

General Secretary of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Usta Muhammad, Dr. Qudratullah Jamali met Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Anwar Khan Badini in Usta Muhammad on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Usta Muhammad, Dr. Qudratullah Jamali met Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Anwar Khan Badini in Usta Muhammad on Thursday.

During the meeting, they discussed about establishing peace and harmony in the area.

Dr.

Qudratullah Jamali informed the SSP regarding the poor law and order situation in the area, on which the SSP Mir Anwar Badeni assured him to establish peace in the area after taking strict measures against criminals in order to eradicate crime activities in the area.

He said that it was also responsibility of people to cooperate to the police for eliminating crimes in the area.

Dr. Qudratullah Jamali thanked SSP for his cooperation and also invited the SSP to visit Gandakha.

On which SSP said that he would visit the area soon.

