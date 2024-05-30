Dr. Qudratullah Jamali Meets With Usta Muhammad SSP
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 08:47 PM
General Secretary of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Usta Muhammad, Dr. Qudratullah Jamali met Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Anwar Khan Badini in Usta Muhammad on Thursday
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) General Secretary of Pakistan Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) District Usta Muhammad, Dr. Qudratullah Jamali met Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mir Anwar Khan Badini in Usta Muhammad on Thursday.
During the meeting, they discussed about establishing peace and harmony in the area.
Dr.
Qudratullah Jamali informed the SSP regarding the poor law and order situation in the area, on which the SSP Mir Anwar Badeni assured him to establish peace in the area after taking strict measures against criminals in order to eradicate crime activities in the area.
He said that it was also responsibility of people to cooperate to the police for eliminating crimes in the area.
Dr. Qudratullah Jamali thanked SSP for his cooperation and also invited the SSP to visit Gandakha.
On which SSP said that he would visit the area soon.
APP/umr/arb.
Recent Stories
Gary Lineker, Jemima Goldsmith spotted enjoying dinner date
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters
Govt to import 200,000 metric tons of Urea
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key Gaza-Egypt corridor
Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials
Isolated rain likely at few places:PMD
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism
More Stories From Pakistan
-
President ADBL, Chairman CDA call on KP Governor3 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 189 connections of defaulters4 minutes ago
-
MQM delegation calls on PM, presents budget proposals5 minutes ago
-
Makhdoom Saeed-u-Zaman pays glowing tribute to historian Rae chand Harijan5 minutes ago
-
PNCA, QAU join hands to promote cultural exchange3 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman Advisor orders probe against IESCO officials5 minutes ago
-
PML-N Abbottabad announces new District Office-Bearers following reorganization8 minutes ago
-
Rs9.66 billion allocated for tourism uplift in KP budget: Advisor Tourism8 minutes ago
-
Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to country's security, stability8 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP emphasizes crucial role of technology for empowering youth13 minutes ago
-
Experts stress on reviewing National Food Security Policy with focus on malnutrition, women in agric ..13 minutes ago
-
Minor drowns in canal13 minutes ago