Dr. Rabia Defends Her PhD's Dissertation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) PhD scholar, Dr. Rabia Shams completed her PhD degree from the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE), The University of Agriculture Peshawar under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, the Vice-Chancellor of the University here on Monday.
Her PhD's dissertation titled: "Pharmacological Evaluation and Characterization of Bio Synthesized Metal Nano-Particles from the Extracts of Ilex Dipyrena and Cedrela Serrata".
Her dissertation was evaluated by renowned professors from Italy and Turkey.
She successfully defended her dissertation by answering questions posed by the participants and was declared eligible for award of the doctorate degree.
Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Director IBGE Prof. Dr. Asad Jan, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir, Director Advance Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sajid, faculty members, scholars and students were also present on this occasion and congratulated the supervisor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and Scholar Dr. Rabia Shams. They hoped that the research of Dr. Rabia will be beneficial for Nano Technology and society as well.
Recent Stories
CJCSC, Australian Chief discuss regional security
TECNO Raises the Bar: 3 Years of Security and Patch Updates Guaranteed for the C ..
Pakistan likely to include Haris Rauf, Usman Khan in squad for T20I match agains ..
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ahsan Iqbal condoles demise of Iranian President5 seconds ago
-
Shaza invites Swedish tech companies to invest in Pakistan7 seconds ago
-
Delegation from Germany visits Parliament14 seconds ago
-
Admissions for fall 2024 semester open at IUB10 minutes ago
-
BISE announces schedule of HSC annual Exams- 202410 minutes ago
-
Special secretary for provision of healthcare facilities to masses without interruption20 minutes ago
-
RPO holds orderly room20 minutes ago
-
Govt to provide all necessary assistance to students wishing to return from Kyrgyzstan30 minutes ago
-
Development Committee reviews progress of schemes under ADP40 minutes ago
-
597 profiteers arrested, 82 business points sealed50 minutes ago
-
MNA Iqbal Channar inaugurates Clinic on Wheels in Islamia Colony50 minutes ago
-
Cultural phenomenon: Tea cafes become social hubs in twin cities60 minutes ago