PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) PhD scholar, Dr. Rabia Shams completed her PhD degree from the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE), The University of Agriculture Peshawar under the supervision of Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht, the Vice-Chancellor of the University here on Monday.

Her PhD's dissertation titled: "Pharmacological Evaluation and Characterization of Bio Synthesized Metal Nano-Particles from the Extracts of Ilex Dipyrena and Cedrela Serrata".

Her dissertation was evaluated by renowned professors from Italy and Turkey.

She successfully defended her dissertation by answering questions posed by the participants and was declared eligible for award of the doctorate degree.

Dean Faculty of Crop Production Sciences Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Director IBGE Prof. Dr. Asad Jan, Prof. Dr. Iqbal Munir, Director Advance Studies and Research Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sajid, faculty members, scholars and students were also present on this occasion and congratulated the supervisor Prof. Dr. Jehan Bakht and Scholar Dr. Rabia Shams. They hoped that the research of Dr. Rabia will be beneficial for Nano Technology and society as well.