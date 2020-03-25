UrduPoint.com
Dr Rafiq Ahmad Laid To Rest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 07:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::Vice chairman of Nazaria Pakistan Trust Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmad was laid to rest at Hazrat Mian Mir village graveyard here on Wednesday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was led by Pir Syed Munawar Hussain Shah Jamati.

NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf, Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch, Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad, Prof Dr Mazhar Saleem, Hafiz Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and a large number of NPT workers and people from different walks of life attended it. He is survived by one son, Dr Fawad Ahmad.

More Stories From Pakistan

