Dr Rafiq Ahmad laid to rest

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Vice chairman of Nazaria Pakistan Trust Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmad was laid to rest at Hazrat Mian Mir village graveyard here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) ::Vice chairman of Nazaria Pakistan Trust Prof Dr Rafiq Ahmad was laid to rest at Hazrat Mian Mir village graveyard here on Wednesday.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was led by Pir Syed Munawar Hussain Shah Jamati.

NPT Vice Chairman Mian Farooq Altaf, Jamaat-e-Islami Naib Ameer Liaquat Baloch, Vice Chancellor Punjab University Dr Niaz Ahmad, Prof Dr Mazhar Saleem, Hafiz Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and a large number of NPT workers and people from different walks of life attended it. He is survived by one son, Dr Fawad Ahmad.