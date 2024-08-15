Open Menu

Dr Rafiq Ahmed Memon Appointed VC Of University Of Mirpurkhas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 09:05 PM

Dr Rafiq Ahmed Memon appointed VC of University of Mirpurkhas

Dr Rafiq Ahmed Memon, the Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University's Thatta Campus, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mirpurkhas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Dr Rafiq Ahmed Memon, the Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University's Thatta Campus, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mirpurkhas.

The notification was issued by the Sindh government's Department of Universities and Boards.

According to the notification, Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Mirpurkhas University for a four-year term. Dr. Memon, a professor of English and Arabic, has extensive experience in administrative and financial matters.

As Pro Vice Chancellor, he played a significant role in the development of Sindh University’s Thatta Campus and organized seminars in various cities to raise public awareness on disaster management.

In a statement, Dr. Memon emphasized the competitive nature of today’s world, stating that progress was not possible without modern and quality education.

He pledged to utilize all available resources to strengthen the newly established University of Mirpurkhas in the field of education and assured that merit would be prioritized across all departments of the university.

Related Topics

Sindh World Education Progress Thatta All Government Merit Packaging Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

7 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

7 hours ago
 Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

7 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

7 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

7 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

7 hours ago
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

8 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

8 hours ago
 Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC

8 hours ago
 ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Governme ..

ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"

8 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in ..

PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..

8 hours ago
 CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan