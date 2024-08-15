Dr Rafiq Ahmed Memon Appointed VC Of University Of Mirpurkhas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2024 | 09:05 PM
Dr Rafiq Ahmed Memon, the Pro Vice Chancellor of Sindh University's Thatta Campus, has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Mirpurkhas
The notification was issued by the Sindh government's Department of Universities and Boards.
According to the notification, Dr. Rafiq Ahmed Memon has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Mirpurkhas University for a four-year term. Dr. Memon, a professor of English and Arabic, has extensive experience in administrative and financial matters.
As Pro Vice Chancellor, he played a significant role in the development of Sindh University’s Thatta Campus and organized seminars in various cities to raise public awareness on disaster management.
In a statement, Dr. Memon emphasized the competitive nature of today’s world, stating that progress was not possible without modern and quality education.
He pledged to utilize all available resources to strengthen the newly established University of Mirpurkhas in the field of education and assured that merit would be prioritized across all departments of the university.
