Open Menu

Dr. Raghib Naeemi Appointed As CII Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Dr. Raghib Naeemi appointed as CII chairman

Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, a current member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), has been appointed as its chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, a current member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), has been appointed as its chairman.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, he has been appointed for the residual period of his membership in accordance with clause (5) of Article 228.

Notably, Dr.

Naeemi is also the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Naeemi and Chairman of the Muttahida Ulema board Punjab.

Recently, he was awarded the ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ (Star of Excellence) by President Asif Ali Zardari on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024.

Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi is an alumnus of Government College Lahore, a gold medalist in his master's degree in Arabic from Punjab University, and holds a Ph.D.

Related Topics

Lahore Asif Ali Zardari Punjab Pakistan Day March Gold From Government Arab CII

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

18 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

29 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

29 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

29 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

38 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

38 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

38 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

38 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

51 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

51 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan