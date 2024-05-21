Dr. Raghib Naeemi Appointed As CII Chairman
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, a current member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), has been appointed as its chairman
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi, a current member of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII), has been appointed as its chairman.
According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, he has been appointed for the residual period of his membership in accordance with clause (5) of Article 228.
Notably, Dr.
Naeemi is also the Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Naeemi and Chairman of the Muttahida Ulema board Punjab.
Recently, he was awarded the ‘Sitara-i-Imtiaz’ (Star of Excellence) by President Asif Ali Zardari on Pakistan Day, March 23, 2024.
Dr. Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi is an alumnus of Government College Lahore, a gold medalist in his master's degree in Arabic from Punjab University, and holds a Ph.D.
Recent Stories
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..
One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests
DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..
Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justice and Human Rights ..18 minutes ago
-
MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development29 minutes ago
-
SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities29 minutes ago
-
KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 2438 minutes ago
-
Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered38 minutes ago
-
Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors51 minutes ago
-
Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal51 minutes ago
-
Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime Minister Muhammad Sh ..51 minutes ago
-
Tarar presents three ordinances in Senate55 minutes ago
-
Malir Expressway to be opened from Qayyumabad to Airport by the end of 2024: Mayor Karachi55 minutes ago
-
Non custom paid articles worth Rs 13.6 mln seized55 minutes ago
-
Extreme weather conditions due to climate change phenomena: PMD DG43 minutes ago