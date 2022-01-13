Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Dr.

Ramesh Kumar apprised the Prime Minister of the best arrangements made by the government in terms of religious tourism and for arrival of delegations of Hindu Yatrees (pilgrims) as well as during their stay.

He also briefed the Prime Minister about Pakistan's delegation visiting India.