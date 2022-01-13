UrduPoint.com

Dr. Ramesh Kumar Briefs PM About Govt's Best Arrangements For Hindi Pilgrims

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2022 | 10:34 PM

Dr. Ramesh Kumar briefs PM about govt's best arrangements for Hindi pilgrims

Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Thursday.

During the meeting, Dr.

Ramesh Kumar apprised the Prime Minister of the best arrangements made by the government in terms of religious tourism and for arrival of delegations of Hindu Yatrees (pilgrims) as well as during their stay.

He also briefed the Prime Minister about Pakistan's delegation visiting India.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Ramesh Kumar Vankwani Government Best

Recent Stories

Australian town equals country's hottest temperatu ..

Australian town equals country's hottest temperature of 50.7C

38 seconds ago
 Germany convicts Syrian ex-colonel in 'historic' t ..

Germany convicts Syrian ex-colonel in 'historic' torture trial

40 seconds ago
 Spain caps Covid self-test kit price over rising c ..

Spain caps Covid self-test kit price over rising criticism

41 seconds ago
 US stocks open higher, adding to two-day streak

US stocks open higher, adding to two-day streak

43 seconds ago
 Stock markets up on inflation peak hopes

Stock markets up on inflation peak hopes

45 seconds ago
 Europe eyes lithium 'white gold' rush as cars go g ..

Europe eyes lithium 'white gold' rush as cars go green

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.