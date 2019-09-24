Dr Ramesh Kumar condemns use of 'Islamic Terrorism' term

Patron in chief of Pakistan Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Tuesday expressed his anger and displeasure over linking terrorism with Islam by using the term "Islamic Terrorism"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Patron in chief of Pakistan Hindu Council, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Tuesday expressed his anger and displeasure over linking terrorism with islam by using the term "Islamic Terrorism".

In a letter written to US President Donald Trump, he said the use of term Islamic terrorism was regrettable, the Dr Kumar who is also Member of National Assembly of ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, said that the use of the term "Islamic terrorism" was worrisome for every human being, who believes in interfaith harmony, serving humanity and respect all religions, said a press release.

"I'm deeply shocked by the news reports in which terrorism was linked with Islam, and the purpose of writing this letter was to record my protest in this regard," Dr Ramesh stated.

He was of the view that hurting sentiments of billions of people, belonging to all religions who resides across the globe was worrisome.

"It is worth noting that all religions, either Islam, Christianity, Hinduism, Judaism or any other,��forbid killing of innocent people and urge strict punishment against culprits," he said, urging that all Islamic countries, after the tragic 9/11 attacks, had extended cooperation with the US to lead the war against terrorism.

Dr Ramesh Kumar said that Islamic Republic of Pakistan was front line state in fight against terrorism and still people of Pakistan were offering huge sacrifices. "Therefore, being Pakistani citizen, I believe that your statement is very painful for entire Pakistani nation," Dr Ramesh stated.

"The US president's desire to act as mediator for solving long-awaiting Kashmir issue was ray of hope for all peace-loving people."��He also termed past efforts by Trump to bring both Korean countries closer historical, stating that it also earned a lot of respect in the eyes of Pakistani people.