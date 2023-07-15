Open Menu

Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vows To Promote Tourism Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 15, 2023 | 11:40 PM

Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force for Gandhara Tourism Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani on Saturday reiterated his pledge to provide a favourable environment for tourism activities and historical places related to Gandhara civilization to highlight the positive image of the country at the international level

He expressed these views during a meeting of the Pakistan Hindu Council and later a media briefing held here in Shahbaz Hall.

He said that the day was not far when we would respect each other's religious norms and limitations.

He said that he will be briefed over a stupa that exists in Tando Muhammad Khan and try to take concrete steps to preserve such a type of historical and civilized heritage so that thousands of tourists visit Pakistan and tourism not only promoted in Pakistan but the image of the country could also be highlighted at the international level.

