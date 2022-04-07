Dr Ramesh lauds decision of Supreme Court

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani has termed the unanimous decision of the Supreme Court as a victory of democracy and paid tribute to the Supreme Court.

Dr. Ramesh Kumar in his Tweet said that truth has come, falsehood has vanished and of course falsehood has to be eradicated.



Ramesh further said, in his statement, that the Supreme Court has won the hearts of the democratic people of the country by setting a new history.

In the eyes of the international community, Pakistan has emerged as a truly democratic country, he added.

The Pakistani people want the rule of law, he said, adding that those who believe in monarchy in Pakistan have been defeated.

He hoped that an experienced and sensible political leadership would lead to the betterment of the country and the nation.