UrduPoint.com

Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Assumes Charge As Acting MD NTDC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar assumes charge as acting MD NTDC

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) notification, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has taken over charge as acting Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on stop gap arrangement.

The NTDC spokesman said that Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan did BSc/ BE from University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan, MS Engineering from University of Wollongong Australia and PhD. from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Australia, said a press release.

He rendered service over 30 years of extensive experience of power sector. He has served in power sector including NTDC on key appointments like Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery / GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM Asset Management North.

He also served as CEO FESCO, CEO IESCO, Chief Operating Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and CEO AEDB.

After assuming the charge, MD NTDC conveyed a meeting of NTDC senior officers here at WAPDA House.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that in compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC would ensure uninterrupted power supply to distribution companies (DISCOs) during Eid ul Azha.

NTDC teams would remain alert at NPCC and at all grid stations across the country, surprise visits will also be paid by the management in this regard.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Australia WAPDA Company Wollongong Melbourne Alert All From General Motors Islamabad Electric Supply Company FESCO

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her Londo ..

Sara Ali Khan gives fans sneak peak into her London vacations

15 minutes ago
 Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in el ..

Former Japanese PM Abe dies after being shot in election campaign

2 hours ago
 Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional w ..

Govt makes animals' hides collection conditional with permission of Commissioner

3 hours ago
 Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

4 hours ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.