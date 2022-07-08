Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar assumes charge as acting MD NTDC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :In pursuance of Ministry of Energy (Power Division) notification, Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan has taken over charge as acting Managing Director National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) on stop gap arrangement.

The NTDC spokesman said that Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan did BSc/ BE from University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan, MS Engineering from University of Wollongong Australia and PhD. from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT) Australia, said a press release.

He rendered service over 30 years of extensive experience of power sector. He has served in power sector including NTDC on key appointments like Deputy Managing Director (AD&M), GM (Project Delivery / GSC) North, GM (Technical), GM (TSG) and GM Asset Management North.

He also served as CEO FESCO, CEO IESCO, Chief Operating Officer Quaid-e-Azam Solar Park and CEO AEDB.

After assuming the charge, MD NTDC conveyed a meeting of NTDC senior officers here at WAPDA House.

Engr. Dr. Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan said that in compliance of directions of Ministry of Energy (Power Division), NTDC would ensure uninterrupted power supply to distribution companies (DISCOs) during Eid ul Azha.

NTDC teams would remain alert at NPCC and at all grid stations across the country, surprise visits will also be paid by the management in this regard.