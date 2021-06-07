UrduPoint.com
Dr Rana Awarded Gold Medal For Best Performance In Corona Wards

Sumaira FH 12 hours ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 09:20 AM

Dr Rana awarded gold medal for best performance in corona wards

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Former Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital Bahawalpur, Dr Muhammad Yousuf Rana awarded gold medal for good performance in efforts made for treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19 infection.

A ceremony was held at Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Bahawalpur in this regard where Dr Rana was awarded gold medal.

In the ceremony, doctors and health workers who performed their duties at corona wards were also awarded medal and cash prizes.

Principal, Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Prof-Dr. Shafqat Ali Tabassam while speaking on the occasion appreciated the role of health workers who performed their duties at corona wards in the hospitals. "I salute to those including a doctors, paramedics, nurses and even to sweepers who performed their duties at corona wards," he said.

