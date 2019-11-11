Dr Rana Safdar reappointed as polio coordinator

Special assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has again reappointed Dr Rana Safdar as polio coordinator for National Emergency Operation Center (EOC)

In his message on social networking site Twitter he said, " I have reappointed Dr Rana Safdar as polio Coordinator Nat Emergency Operation Center- a notable PH expert & Epidemiologist specializing in disease control and eradication.

I have recently witnessed his high tech competency and leadership in dengue control.He further said that Dr Safdar is the pioneer of National EOCs network and was instruental in tackling the explosive polio outbreak in 2014 reducing cases from 306 to just 8 in 2017.He recently led the global accredition of Pakistan Fled Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program (FELTP).