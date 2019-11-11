UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dr Rana Safdar Reappointed As Polio Coordinator

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:46 PM

Dr Rana Safdar reappointed as polio coordinator

Special assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has again reappointed Dr Rana Safdar as polio coordinator for National Emergency Operation Center (EOC)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) Special assistant to Prime Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza has again reappointed Dr Rana Safdar as polio coordinator for National Emergency Operation Center (EOC).In his message on social networking site Twitter he said, " I have reappointed Dr Rana Safdar as polio Coordinator Nat Emergency Operation Center- a notable PH expert & Epidemiologist specializing in disease control and eradication.

I have recently witnessed his high tech competency and leadership in dengue control.He further said that Dr Safdar is the pioneer of National EOCs network and was instruental in tackling the explosive polio outbreak in 2014 reducing cases from 306 to just 8 in 2017.He recently led the global accredition of Pakistan Fled Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program (FELTP).

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Dengue Polio Twitter SITE 2017 From

Recent Stories

Ali Shafiq fined 20 per cent match fee for Code of ..

2 minutes ago

National Stadium ready to welcome Quaid-e-Azam Tro ..

10 minutes ago

 IHC seeks reply from Federal Minister Ghulam Sar ..

12 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Mukhtar, Saifullah ..

13 minutes ago

Aamir and Arish take five wickets each, put Northe ..

17 minutes ago

A compound in avocados may reduce type 2 diabetes

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.