Dr Rashid Azim recovers, urges people to get COVID jab

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Renowned Hematologist Assistant Professor Dr Rashid Azeem of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology has recovered from corona infection after spending five days in high dependency unit (HDU).

He first quarantined himself soon after being diagnosed corona positive but after a week his health condition started deteriorating and admitted in HDU of North West Hospital.

In his message here, he said he had recovered from the infection and appealed the people to get both doses of the corona vaccine administered.

Dr Rashid Azeem said he availed all the treatment free of charge under Sehat Insaf Card and expressed gratitude to the provincial government for its public friendly policies.