Dr. Rashid congratulated on his appointment MS of BMC

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Political and social leaders of Gandakha, Dr. Maulana Khushi Muhammad, Bureau Chief (BC) of APP Quetta Nazar Muhammad, Imran Khan Fahim Ahmed and others on Friday warmly congratulated Dr. Abdul Rashid Jamali on his appointment as Medical Superintend (MS) of Balochistan Medical Complex (BMC) Hospital.

They said Dr. Abdul Rashid Jamali is an honest and capable doctor and hoped that MS Dr, Abdul Rashid would play his role for betterment of patients and improvement of hospital services. They also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant success to Dr. Abdul Rashid Jamali.