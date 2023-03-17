UrduPoint.com

Dr Rathi Murdered While Resisting Robbery : SP Anil Haider

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2023 | 09:52 PM

The SP Headquarters Anil Haider has revealed that the renowned dermatologist Dr Dharam Dev Rathi was murdered on the night of March 7 while resisting a robbery in which his family driver was an accomplice

The SP told a press conference here on Friday that 4 suspects including the driver Hanif Laghari had been arrested in connection with the murder.

He identified the other suspects as Manzoor Bhutto, Tanveer Bhutto and Qaim Bhutto.

According to the SP, the alleged robbers wanted to rob cash from the residence of Dr Rathi in the Citizen Colony area but the doctor resisted their attempt.

He told that the police were further interrogating the suspects.

