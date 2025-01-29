Dr. Rehana Anjum nominated Director CCRI Sakrand

Ministry of National Food Security and Research (MNS&R) has notified Dr. Rehana Anjum as the new Director of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Sakrand

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Ministry of National food Security and Research (MNS&R) has notified Dr. Rehana Anjum as the new Director of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Sakrand.

Sajid Mahmood, the media focal person for Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC), said in a statement that Dr.

Rehana has assumed the charge in her capacity as the new director at CCRI Sakrand where she was performing her duties as head of Plant Breeding and Genetics department.

Dr. Rehana Anjum had started her career with PCCC as scientific officer at CCRI Sakrand in 2001.

She did her Ph.D in plant breeding and genetics in 2020 from Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam and her research focused on Bt and non-Bt cotton varieties and impact on their production and fiber quality in case of pest attack.